July 20 (Reuters) - Serco Group Plc

* Serco appoints Blackrock for a 1.5 bln stg LDI mandate

* Trustees of Serco pension scheme have appointed Blackrock to manage its liability driven investing (LDI) portfolio

* Appointment follows a competitive tender process, coordinated by scheme's investment consultant​​

* LDI strategy has now been aggregated into one portfolio managed solely by Blackrock Further company coverage: