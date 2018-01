Jan 2 (Reuters) - Serco Group Plc:

* AWARDED A POSITION ON FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY (FEMA) PUBLIC ASSISTANCE TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE CONTRACT (PA TAC) IV

* RECEIVED A SINGLE-AWARD INDEFINITE DELIVERY, INDEFINITE QUANTITY (ID/IQ) CONTRACT THAT HAS A CEILING VALUE OF $600 MILLION OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: