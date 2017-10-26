BRIEF-Serengeti signs definitive agreement with POSCO Daewoo

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Serengeti Resources Inc
* Serengeti reports signature of a definitive agreement with POSCO Daewoo for the Kwanika project
* Serengeti Resources- PDC agreed to fund $7 million into kcc and as a result of its cash contribution, will receive a total of 8.2 million common shares of kcc
* Serengeti Resources Inc - Serengeti will contribute its 95% participating interest in project to KCC, in exchange for 15.2 million common shares of KCC
* Serengeti Resources - entered into, signed a binding share subscription agreement and settled terms of definitive shareholders joint venture agreement