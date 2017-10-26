FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Serengeti signs definitive agreement with POSCO Daewoo
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 中午11点58分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Serengeti signs definitive agreement with POSCO Daewoo

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Serengeti Resources Inc

* Serengeti reports signature of a definitive agreement with POSCO Daewoo for the Kwanika project

* Serengeti Resources- ‍PDC agreed to fund $7 million into kcc and as a result of its cash contribution, will receive a total of 8.2 million common shares of kcc​

* Serengeti Resources Inc - ‍Serengeti will contribute its 95% participating interest in project to KCC, in exchange for 15.2 million common shares of KCC​

* Serengeti Resources - ‍entered into, signed a binding share subscription agreement and settled terms of definitive shareholders joint venture agreement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below