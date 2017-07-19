FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 天前
BRIEF-Serinus says production at its Sabria and Chouech Es Saida fields in Tunisia continues to be temporarily shut-in
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 晚上9点09分 / 17 天前

BRIEF-Serinus says production at its Sabria and Chouech Es Saida fields in Tunisia continues to be temporarily shut-in

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Serinus Energy Inc

* Serinus Tunisia update

* Serinus -Production at its Sabria and Chouech Es Saida fields in Tunisia continues to be temporarily shut-in

* Serinus Energy Inc - ‍Sabria field has been shut-in since May 22nd and Chouech Es Saida field further south has been shut-in since February 28th, 2017​

* Serinus Energy Inc - As a result of continued road blockages in Kebili Governorate, company has been unable to restart oil production at Sabria

* Serinus Energy - There are two primary hot spots of protest affecting Tunisian oil and gas industry, Tataouine Governorate and Kebili Governorate

* Serinus Energy Inc - ‍Continued protests in southern region have blocked all oil field activities in southern oilfields of Tunisia

* Serinus Energy Inc - ‍Continued protests in southern region led to shut down of major south-north oil export pipeline​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below