10 天前
BRIEF-Service Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.36
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点24分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Service Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.36

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Service Corporation International :

* Service corporation international announces second quarter 2017 financial results and raises guidance for 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Service Corporation International qtrly revenue $773.2 million versus $751.4 million last year

* Service Corporation International sees 2017 diluted earnings per share excluding special items of $1.42 to $1.52

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $3.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

