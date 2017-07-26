BRIEF-Service Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.36

July 26 (Reuters) - Service Corporation International :

* Service corporation international announces second quarter 2017 financial results and raises guidance for 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Service Corporation International qtrly revenue $773.2 million versus $751.4 million last year

* Service Corporation International sees 2017 diluted earnings per share excluding special items of $1.42 to $1.52

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $3.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: