BRIEF-Servicemaster announces intention to spin off American Home Shield

July 26 (Reuters) - Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc :
* Servicemaster announces intention to spin off American Home Shield and the appointment of Nikhil Varty as chief executive officer
* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - separation of ahs is expected to result in two publicly traded companies - Servicemaster and AHS
* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - nikhil Varty replacing Rob Gillette
* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - separation of AHS is expected to be by means of a spin-off of AHS business to servicemaster shareholders
* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - both servicemaster and AHS remain committed to Memphis, Tennessee, and intend to maintain their headquarters there
* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - spin off transaction intended to be tax-free
* Servicemaster global holdings inc - expects to report an approximate 8pct increase in revenue to $807 million for second-quarter 2017
* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - expects to raise revenue outlook for full year 2017 to between $2,900 million and $2,920 million
* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - expects to report net income of $85 million, or $0.63 per share for second-quarter 2017
* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - expects to lower FY adjusted EBITDA outlook to between $675 million and $685 million
* Servicemaster Global - intention to separate its American Home Shield (AHS) business from its terminix and franchise services group (FSG) businesses
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $793.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - separation will not require a shareholder vote