2 个月前
BRIEF-ServiceNow issues additional $32.5 mln in aggregate principal amount of notes
2017年6月22日 / 晚上9点04分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-ServiceNow issues additional $32.5 mln in aggregate principal amount of notes

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 22 (Reuters) - ServiceNow Inc-

* ServiceNow Inc - ‍on June 22, co issued an additional $32.5 million in aggregate principal amount of notes to initial purchasers in private placement​

* ServiceNow - option notes have same terms, issued under same indenture as, $750 million principal amount of notes issued on may 30, 2017 - sec filing

* ServiceNow Inc - ‍company used approximately $3.1 million of net proceeds from offering of option notes to pay cost of purchased options​ Source text: (bit.ly/2rWSWLj) Further company coverage:

