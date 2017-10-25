FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ServiceNow reports Q3 loss per share of $0.14
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 晚上8点42分 / 更新于 10 小时前

BRIEF-ServiceNow reports Q3 loss per share of $0.14

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - ServiceNow Inc:

* ServiceNow reports financial results for third quarter 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.14

* Q3 revenue $498.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $491.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.918 billion to $1.923 billion

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 38 percent

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue up 38 to 39 percent

* ServiceNow Inc sees ‍ full year 2017 non-gaap total billings between $2,274 and $2,279 million, representing 35% year-over-year growth​

* ServiceNow Inc sees ‍ full year 2017 non-gaap total gross margin of 78%​

* ServiceNow Inc sees ‍ full year 2017 gaap subscription revenues between $1,728 million and $1,733 million, representing 41% to 42% year-over-year growth​

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below