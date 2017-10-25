BRIEF-ServiceNow reports Q3 loss per share of $0.14

Oct 25 (Reuters) - ServiceNow Inc:

* ServiceNow reports financial results for third quarter 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.14

* Q3 revenue $498.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $491.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.918 billion to $1.923 billion

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 38 percent

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue up 38 to 39 percent

* ServiceNow Inc sees ‍ full year 2017 non-gaap total billings between $2,274 and $2,279 million, representing 35% year-over-year growth​

* ServiceNow Inc sees ‍ full year 2017 non-gaap total gross margin of 78%​

* ServiceNow Inc sees ‍ full year 2017 gaap subscription revenues between $1,728 million and $1,733 million, representing 41% to 42% year-over-year growth​

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: