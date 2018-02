Feb 12 (Reuters) - Servicesource International Inc:

* SERVICESOURCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE OF $0.09 TO $0.11

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.01 TO $0.03

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.20 TO $0.24

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.13 TO $0.15

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $243 MILLION TO $246 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $53.5 MILLION TO $55.5 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $66 MILLION VERSUS $68.7 MILLION