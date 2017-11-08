FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ServiceSource reports Q3 loss per share $0.06
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 晚上9点31分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-ServiceSource reports Q3 loss per share $0.06

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - ServiceSource International Inc

* ServiceSource reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.06

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $61 million to $64 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $234 million to $237 million

* Q3 revenue fell 7 percent to $58.1 million

* ServiceSource International Inc sees ‍FY 2017 gaap net loss of $39.5 million to loss of $41.5 million​

* ServiceSource International Inc sees FY 2017 ‍non-gaap net income of $3.5 million to $5.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

