July 27 (Reuters) - GALAPAGOS NV:

* SERVIER ANNOUNCES IT HAS EXERCISED OPTION TO DEVELOP NOVEL OSTEOARTHRITIS MOLECULE GLPG1972/S201086 FROM GALAPAGOS NV, OBTAINING GLOBAL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS OUTSIDE THE U.S.

* TO RECEIVE €6 MILLION LICENSE FEE FROM SERVIER AND ELIGIBLE TO TOTAL OF €290 MILLION IN SUCCESS-BASED MILESTONES FROM COLLABORATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)