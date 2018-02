Feb 9 (Reuters) - SES SA:

* SES AND INTELSAT PROPOSE JOINT USE OF C-BAND BY SATELLITE AND TERRESTRIAL MOBILE OPERATORS IN THE U.S.

* ‍U.S.-SPECIFIC PROPOSAL WOULD PROTECT C-BAND VIDEO AND DATA TRANSMISSIONS

* ‍U.S.-SPECIFIC PROPOSAL WOULD SUPPORT ACCELERATED 5G ROLL-OUT BY MOBILE OPERATORS​