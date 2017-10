Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sevcon Inc

* Sevcon stockholders approve acquisition by Borgwarner

* Sevcon Inc - ‍Holders of more than 99% of Sevcon’s common stock present at meeting voted in favor of approving and adopting merger​

* Sevcon Inc - ‍Closing of acquisition with Borgwarner​ is expected to occur on or about September 27, 2017