Nov 2 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd

* Seven Generations delivers $284 million of funds from operations in third quarter, up 22 percent per share

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - ‍production averaged 183,920 BOE/d in Q3 of 2017, up 39 percent​

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - qtrly FFO per share ‍$0.78​