BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy's ‍board approves 2018 capital investment of $1.675 bln to $1.775 bln
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
2017年11月16日 / 中午12点24分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy's ‍board approves 2018 capital investment of $1.675 bln to $1.775 bln

1 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - ‍board of directors has approved 2018 capital investment of $1.675 to $1.775 billion​

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - co’s 2018 capital investment is expected to grow production next year by an estimated range of 14 to 20 percent

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - ‍2018 capital investment will target an average production range of 200,000 to 210,000 boe/d in 2018​

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - ‍2018 capital investment will build longer-term capacity to produce 220,000 to 240,000 boe/d in 2019​

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - ‍2018 capital investments expected to drive production through 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

