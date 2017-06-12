FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 bln to $1.4 bln
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
BRIEF-Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 bln to $1.4 bln

June 12 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd

* Seven generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion

* Seven generations energy ltd - with credit facility increase, 7g had available funding of about $1.9 billion as of march 31, 2017 on a pro-forma basis

* Seven generations energy ltd - "we plan to continue our conservative approach to debt and draws on our credit facility"

* Seven generations energy ltd - now have access to $1.4 billion in addition to adjusted working capital of about $500 million that co had at end of q1 of 2017

* Seven generations energy ltd - credit facility matures on june 9, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

