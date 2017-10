BRIEF-SEVEN STARS CLOUD NAMES BRUNO WU AS CEO

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc:

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD NAMES BRUNO WU AS CEO AND ROBERT G. BENYA AS DIRECTOR, PRESIDENT & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

* SAYS CEO BING YANG RESIGNED

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD GROUP INC - ‍CEO BING YANG TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD GROUP INC - ‍BRUNO WU WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN AND BECOME CO‘S NEXT CEO, SUCCEEDING BING YANG

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD GROUP INC - ‍CURRENT DIRECTOR SEAN WANG TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD GROUP INC - ‍SEAN WANG AND BING YANG WILL REMAIN IN ADVISORY ROLES WITH SSC UNTIL END OF 2017 TO ASSIST WITH TRANSITIONS​