BRIEF-SGL Group to sell CFL/CE business to Triton

Aug 8 (Reuters) - SGL CARBON SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SGL CARBON SE: SGL GROUP SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS CATHODES, FURNACE LININGS, AND CARBON ELECTRODES (CFL/CE) BUSINESS TO TRITON

* ‍ENTERPRISE VALUE OF 250 MILLION EUROS AGREED - TRANSLATING INTO CASH PROCEEDS OF MORE THAN 230 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍Transaction Expected to Close in q4 of 2017​

* ‍SALE WILL RESULT IN A BOOK PROFIT OF APPROX. 130 MILLION EUROS IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR OF SGL GROUP​

* ‍AS PREVIOUSLY OUTLINED, PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO PAY BACK DEBT​