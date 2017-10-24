BRIEF-Shamaran Petroleum says Atrush field operations continuing normally

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Shamaran Petroleum Corp
* Atrush operations update
* Says “operations in Atrush field in Kurdistan are continuing in a normal, safe and secure manner”
* Exports from Atrush are continuing via Kurdistan export pipeline system, drilling operations on CK-7 well are progressing as planned
* Atrush production for month of September averaged 21,400 bopd
* Atrush production has resumed, since Oct. 12th has averaged 20,200 bopd, whilst normal start up issues are being addressed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: