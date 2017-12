Dec 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai AtHub Co Ltd:

* SAYS BOARD ELECT LUO LAN AS CHAIRWOMAN

* SAYS TO WORK WITH ALIBABA ON HB33 DATA CENTRE PROJECT

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 880 MILLION YUAN ($134.26 million) IN THE PROJECT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CcLvSl; bit.ly/2CfpEfe Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5545 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)