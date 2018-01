Jan 23 (Reuters) - Sharps Compliance Corp:

* SAYS FISCAL 2018 Q2 REVENUE OF $11.1 MILLION INCREASED 15% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR SECOND QUARTER - SEC FILING

* QTRLY ‍SHR $0.01​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02, REVENUE VIEW $10.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text : (bit.ly/2F5CkmG) Further company coverage: