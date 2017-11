BRIEF-Shell Q3 earnings beats estimates

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shell

* Q3 CCS EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $‍3,698​ MILLION VERSUS $1,448 MILLION IN Q3 2016

* Q3 CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $‍5,742​ MILLION

* Q3 CCS EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE EXCLUDING IDENTIFIED ITEMS $‍4,103​ MILLION VERSUS $2,792 MILLION IN Q3 2016

* FOR Q4, INTEGRATED GAS PRODUCTION VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY SOME 90 THOUSAND BOE/D

* Q3 DIVESTMENTS OF $‍1,365​ MILLION

* Q3 BASIC CCS EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $‍0.45​

* FOR Q4, UPSTREAM EARNINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A REDUCTION OF SOME 250 THOUSAND BOE/D

* Q3 BASIC CCS EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING IDENTIFIED ITEMS OF $‍0.50​

* Q3 OPERATING EXPENSES OF $‍9,477​ MILLION VERSUS. $9,994 MILLION IN Q3 2016

* Q3 DIVIDEND PER SHARE $‍0.47​

* AT Q3-END GEARING OF ‍25.4​ PERCENT VERSUS. 29.2 PERCENT AT Q3-END 2016

* Q3 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $‍7,582​ MILLION VERSUS $8,492 MILLION IN Q3 2016

* REFINERY AVAILABILITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN Q4 2017 AS A RESULT OF LOWER LEVELS OF MAINTENANCE COMPARED WITH THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO

* AT Q3-END RETURN ON AVERAGE CAPITAL EMPLOYED ON A REPORTED INCOME BASIS OF ‍5.0​ PERCENT VERSUS. 3.8 PERCENT AT Q3-END 2016

* CHEMICALS MANUFACTURING PLANT AVAILABILITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* Q3 UPSTREAM CCS EARNINGS EXCLUDING IDENTIFIED ITEMS $‍562​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $4 MILLION IN Q3 2016

* Q3 DOWNSTREAM CCS EARNINGS EXCLUDING IDENTIFIED ITEMS $‍2,668​ MILLION VERSUS $2,078 MILLION IN Q3 2016

* CORPORATE EARNINGS EXCLUDING IDENTIFIED ITEMS AND EXCHANGE RATE IMPACTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE A NET CHARGE OF $350 – 450 MILLION IN Q4

* Q3 CCS EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE EXCLUDING IDENTIFIED ITEMS ESTIMATE OF $3.62 BILLION – COMPANY COMPILED ESTIMATES

* SHELL - Q3 TOTAL PRODUCTION AVAILABLE FOR SALE OF ‍3,657​ THOUSAND BOE/D VERSUS. 3,595 THOUSAND BOE/D IN Q3 2016

* FOR Q4, OIL PRODUCTS SALES VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE BY SOME 250 THOUSAND BARRELS PER DAY COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO

* Q3 LNG LIQUEFACTION VOLUMES OF ‍8.45​ MILLION TONNES VERSUS 7.70 MILLION TONNES IN Q3 2016

* Q3 LNG SALES VOLUMES OF ‍16.97​ MILLION TONNES VERSUS 15.23 MILLION TONNES IN Q3 2016

* Q3 OIL PRODUCTS SALES VOLUMES OF ‍6,557​ THOUSAND BPD VERSUS. 6,647 THOUSAND BPD IN Q3 2016

* SHELL - Q3 CHEMICAL SALES VOLUMES OF ‍4,540​ THOUSAND TONNES VERSUS. 4,580 THOUSAND TONNES IN Q3 2016 Source text ID: (go.shell.com/2A053a8) Further company coverage: