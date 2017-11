Nov 13 (Reuters) - ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

* ‍SHELL ENERGY HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED HAS UPSIZED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO SELL SHARES IN WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED​

* ‍A TOTAL OF 111.8 MILLION SHARES WERE AGREED TO BE SOLD FOR TOTAL PRE-TAX PROCEEDS OF $2.7 BILLION​ Source text for eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)