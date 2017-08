Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shenandoah Telecommunications Co

* Shenandoah Telecommunications Company reports strong second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $153.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $153.8 million

* Qtrly earnings per share diluted $ 0.00

* Capital expenditures were $30.2 million in q2 of 2017 compared to $39.6 million in comparable 2016 period.