BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says CFO resigning effective Nov.7​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shenandoah Telecommunications Co -

* Shenandoah Telecommunications Company announces resignation of chief financial officer Adele Skolits

* Shenandoah Telecommunications - Chief Financial Officer Adele Skolits has informed company she is resigning effective November 7​

* Shenandoah telecommunications co - ‍skolits has accepted position of Chief Financial Officer of privately-held Buckeye Broadband​

* Shenandoah Telecommunications - ‍current COO Earle Mackenzie will delay his retirement to assume responsibilities of interim CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: