BRIEF-Shenzhen Kaizhong withdraws interest in acquisition of Pacific Insight​

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Kaizhong Precision Technology Co Ltd:​

* Shenzhen Kaizhong withdraws interest in acquisition of pacific insight

* Says Methode Electronics, co previously said Methode will buy co for $18.50/share

* Says‍ Shenzhen Kaizhong precision issued news release announcing Kaizhong no longer proceeding with proposed acquisition of co

* Says ‍since September 6, neither Kaizhong nor its advisors have contacted company or any of its advisors​