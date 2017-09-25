BRIEF-Shenzhen Kaizhong withdraws interest in acquisition of Pacific Insight​

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Kaizhong Precision Technology Co Ltd:
* Shenzhen Kaizhong withdraws interest in acquisition of pacific insight
* Says Methode Electronics, co previously said Methode will buy co for $18.50/share
* Says Shenzhen Kaizhong precision issued news release announcing Kaizhong no longer proceeding with proposed acquisition of co
* Says since September 6, neither Kaizhong nor its advisors have contacted company or any of its advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: