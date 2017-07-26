FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月26日 / 晚上9点09分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Sherritt announces Q2 revenue of C$13.6 million

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp

* Sherritt announces Q2 2017 results

* Q2 revenue fell 11 percent to C$13.6 million

* Sherritt International Corp - Q2 revenue fell 11 percent to C$13.6 million, down 11% from its comparable period last year

* Sherritt International Corp - Full year moa nickel production guidance has been reduced by 1,500 tonnes to a range between 31,500 - 32,500 tonnes

* Sherritt International Corp qtrly net loss from continuing operations per share $0.35

* Sherritt International Corp - FY finished cobalt production guidance remains unchanged at 3,500 - 3,800 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

