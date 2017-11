Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp:

* Sherritt reports fatality at its power generation operations

* Sherritt has initiated an investigation and is working with local authorities to determine cause of accident​

* Announces death of an employee at Energas SA power generation operations in Cuba due to apparent electrocution​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)