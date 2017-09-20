BRIEF-Sherritt provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma on operations

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp
* Sherritt provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma on operations
* Sherritt International Corp - reiterates production guidance for 2017
* Sherritt International Corp - Hurricane Irma has not had any material impact on expected 2017 production emanating from Cuba
* SSherritt International Corp - co also confirmed that none of its facilities incurred more than minimal damage
* Sherritt International Corp - activities at its Moa Joint Venture and Oil and Gas and Power facilities in Cuba have been restored to normal capacity