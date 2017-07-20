BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams Q2 earnings per share $3.36

July 20 (Reuters) - Sherwin-williams Co:

* The Sherwin-Williams Company reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $3.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $12.30 to $12.70 including items

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $3.70 to $4.10 including items

* Q2 sales $3.74 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.67 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $3.80 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sherwin-Williams-‍updating continuing operations FY17 EPS guidance to $12.30 to $12.70 per share, including $.75 to $.95 increase from Valspar operations​

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $14.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 core net sales will increase low to mid single digit percent compared to last year's Q3

* Sees Q3 core net sales will increase low to mid single digit percent compared to last year's Q3

* Sees incremental sales from valspar acquisition to be abt $1.0 billion in Q3