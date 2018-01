Jan 24 (Reuters) - ShiftPixy Inc:

* SHIFTPIXY INC - APPOINTMENT OF PATRICE H. LAUNAY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY