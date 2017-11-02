BRIEF-Shiloh Industries amends credit agreement dated Oct 25, 2013​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shiloh Industries Inc:

* Shiloh Industries Inc says co, Shiloh Holdings Netherlands BV, units of co entered amendment, dated Oct 31, 2017 to credit agreement dated Oct 25, 2013​

* Shiloh Industries Inc says amendment modifies aggregate amount of financing provided by credit agreement up to $350 million - SEC filing​

* Shiloh Industries Inc says ‍amendment also extends maturity date to five years from date of amendment to October 31, 2022