BRIEF-Shiloh Industries amends credit agreement dated Oct 25, 2013​
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月2日 / 下午3点50分

BRIEF-Shiloh Industries amends credit agreement dated Oct 25, 2013​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shiloh Industries Inc:

* Shiloh Industries Inc says co, Shiloh Holdings Netherlands BV, units of co entered amendment, dated Oct 31, 2017 to credit agreement dated Oct 25, 2013​

* Shiloh Industries Inc says amendment modifies aggregate amount of financing provided by credit agreement up to $350 million - SEC filing​

* Shiloh Industries Inc says ‍amendment also extends maturity date to five years from date of amendment to October 31, 2022 ​ Source text: (bit.ly/2z91Jgc) Further company coverage:

