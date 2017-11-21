BRIEF-Shineco enters into RMB 1.12 billion worth of strategic cooperation agreement

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Shineco Inc:

* Enters into RMB 1.12 billion worth of strategic cooperation agreement for Apocynum Industrial Park Projects in the Nationally Designated Economic Development Zone in Xinjiang, China

* Unit entered into strategic cooperation agreement with Korla Economic and Technological Development Zone Administrative Committee​

* Runze is expected to invest in aggregate of RMB 1.12 billion funding, comprising of bank loans and co raised capital, into projects under agreement​

* After completion of construction, installation by Nov 2018 and commencement, projects are expected to generate RMB 600 million net profit annually​