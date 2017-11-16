FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shineco enters into strategic agreement with Western Xinjiang Tiansheng Agricultural Development
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 下午2点14分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Shineco enters into strategic agreement with Western Xinjiang Tiansheng Agricultural Development

1 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shineco Inc

* Shineco Inc enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Western Xinjiang Tiansheng Agricultural Development Co Ltd

* Shineco Inc - ‍pursuant to agreement, Shineco intends to acquire 51 pct - 60 pct equity interest in Xinjiang Tiansheng’s shares​

* Shineco Inc - to acquire 51 pct - 60 pct equity interest in Xinjiang Tiansheng’s shares in exchange for consideration consisting of cash,co’s newly issued shares​

* Shineco Inc - co through its joint venture company, Xinjiang Shineco Taihe Agriculture Technology Ltd has entered into strategic cooperation agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below