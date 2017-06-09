FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shineco enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Beijing Zhongke Biorefinery Engineering Technology
2017年6月9日 / 下午1点00分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-Shineco enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Beijing Zhongke Biorefinery Engineering Technology

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 9 (Reuters) - Shineco Inc-

* Shineco, Inc. Enters into strategic cooperation agreement to establish the institute of chinese apocynum industrial technology research

* Shineco Inc - co, unit have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Beijing Zhongke Biorefinery Engineering Technology Co., Ltd.​

* Shineco - co, Tiankunrunze to invest five million rmb as registered capital

* Shineco- ‍will join hands with biorefinery, tiankunrunze to establish icaitr in order to launch a public service platform for domestic apocynum industry​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

