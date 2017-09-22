BRIEF-Shineco Inc enters into strategic cooperation agreement to establish apocynum industrial park in Xinjiang, China

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Shineco Inc

* Shineco - ‍Through its unit entered into strategic cooperation agreement with Jianjun Wang to establish an apocynum industrial park in Xinjiang, China​

* Shineco Inc - Upon closing of agreement, Shineco will own 95% of equity interest of Xinjiang Taihe

