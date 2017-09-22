FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年9月22日 / 晚上9点01分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Shineco Inc enters into strategic cooperation agreement to establish apocynum industrial park in Xinjiang, China

1 分钟阅读

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Shineco Inc

* Shineco Inc enters into strategic cooperation agreement to establish an apocynum industrial park in Xinjiang, China

* Shineco - ‍Through its unit entered into strategic cooperation agreement with Jianjun Wang to establish an apocynum industrial park in Xinjiang, China​

* Shineco Inc - Upon closing of agreement, Shineco will own 95% of equity interest of Xinjiang Taihe

* Shineco - Pursuant to agreement, Wang and co have agreed to establish a joint venture company namely, Xinjiang Shineco Taihe Agriculture Technology Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

