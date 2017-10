Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd:

* Shionogi inc - co, Purdue Pharma L.P. announce that Symproic (naldemedine) 0.2 mg tablets are now available throughout United States​

* Shionogi - FDA ‍approved Symproic as once-daily oral tablet for treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain​