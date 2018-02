Feb 26 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd:

* SHIONOGI ANNOUNCES FDA NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) AND EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) ACCEPTANCES FOR LUSUTROMBOPAG (S-888711)

* SHIONOGI & CO LTD - PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE FOR AN FDA DECISION FOR LUSUTROMBOPAG IS AUGUST 26, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: