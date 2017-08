June 9 (Reuters) - Ship Finance International Ltd

* Ship finance international ltd says has placed nok 500 million nibor+4.75% senior unsecured bonds due june 2020

* Ship finance international ltd says an application will be made for bonds to be listed on oslo stock exchange

* Ship finance international ltd says net proceeds from bond issuance will be used to repay existing indebtedness