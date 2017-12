BRIEF-Shipyard Notifies Nautilus Of Default By Major Contractor

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Nautilus Minerals Inc:

* SHIPYARD NOTIFIES NAUTILUS OF DEFAULT BY MAJOR CONTRACTOR

* NAUTILUS MINERALS - ‍FUJIAN MAWEI SHIPBUILDING NOTIFIED CO, MAC GOLIATH FAILED TO PAY THIRD INSTALLMENT OF CONTRACT PRICE FOR PRODUCTION SUPPORT VESSEL​

* NAUTILUS MINERALS INC - ‍IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH SHIPYARD, MAC AND THIRD PARTIES WITH RESPECT TO DEFAULT AND POTENTIAL REMEDIES​

* NAUTILUS MINERALS - IF MAC FAILS TO REMEDY DEFAULT WITHIN 21 DAYS OF RECEIPT OF NOTICE TO MAC FROM FUJIAN MAWEI, THEN FUJIAN MAY RESCIND THE CONTRACT