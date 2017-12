Dec 5 (Reuters) - Shire Plc:

* SHIRE AND RANI THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE USE OF THE RANI PILL(TM) TECHNOLOGY FOR THE ORAL DELIVERY OF FACTOR THERAPY

* - AS PART OF COLLABORATION, SHIRE HAS ALSO MADE AN EQUITY INVESTMENT INTO RANI THERAPEUTICS

* SAYS SPECIFIC TERMS OF THIS DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED