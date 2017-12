Dec 8 (Reuters) - Shire PLC:

* SHIRE PLC SAYS ‍JOHN MILLER TO SERVE AS INTERIM CFO WITH EFFECT FROM JAN 1, 2018 UNTIL THOMAS DITTRICH COMMENCES HIS EMPLOYMENT WITH CO - SEC FILING​

* SAYS ‍MILLER ENTERED NEW LETTER AGREEMENT WITH CO PURSUANT TO WHICH HIS ANNUAL BASE SALARY TO INCREASE TO $765,000​ WHILE SERVING AS INTERIM CFO Source text: (bit.ly/2y7RJ2f) Further company coverage: