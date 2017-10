Sept 28 (Reuters) - SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD

* H1 ‍REVENUES OF USD 18.3M, UP 5.6% ON REVENUES OF 17.3M IN H1 2016​

* ‍H1 EBITDA OF USD 5.8M, COMPARED TO AN LBITDA OF USD 0.2M IN H1 2016​

* H1 ‍NET INCOME OF USD 2.0M VERSUS A NET LOSS OF USD 3.8M IN H1 2016​