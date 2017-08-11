FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SHL Telemedicine informed by Swiss Takeover Board of complaint
2017年8月11日 / 凌晨5点10分 / 3 天内

BRIEF-SHL Telemedicine informed by Swiss Takeover Board of complaint

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 11 (Reuters) - SHL Telemedicine Ltd:

Swiss Takeover Board Proceeding Against Certain Shareholders Regarding Potential Mandatory Tender Offer

* Informed by swiss takeover board of complaint of nehama & Yoram Alroy Investment Ltd and Elon Shalev regarding potential duty to make mandatory tender offer according to art. 135 of Swiss Financial Market Infrastructure Act

* Complaint regarding the potential duty of Himalaya (Cayman Island) TMT Fund and/or Himalaya Asset Management Ltd. and/or Mr. Xu Xiang and/or GF Fund Management Co. Ltd. and/or Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co. Ltd. and/or Mrs. Cai Mengke to make a mandatory tender offer

* applicants of the application and complaint claim share price of such potential mandatory tender offer to be chf 8.70 per share

​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

