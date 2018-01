Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shore Bancshares Inc:

* SHORE BANCSHARES REPORTS 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $12.4 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017 VERSUS $10.0 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: