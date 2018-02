Feb 20 (Reuters) - Shotspotter Inc:

* SHOTSPOTTER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER, FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 43 PERCENT TO $6.5 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.26

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $31 MILLION TO $33 MILLION

* REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE GAAP PROFITABILITY BY END OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: