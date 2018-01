Jan 30 (Reuters) - Shutterfly Inc:

* SHUTTERFLY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $593.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $555.9 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 LOSS PER SHARE $0.92 TO $0.96

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.94 TO $2.38

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.37

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.22 BILLION TO $1.26 BILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $190 MILLION TO $194 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.86 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $65.0 MILLION

* SHUTTERFLY - ‍ON A PROFORMA BASIS, WHICH EXCLUDES A BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM OF $8.9 MILLION, NET INCOME WAS $3.11 PER SHARE​ IN QUARTER