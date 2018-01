BRIEF-SI Financial Group Declares Cash Dividend Of $0.06 Per Share

Jan 24 (Reuters) - SI Financial Group Inc:

* SI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. INCREASES WAGES AND DIVIDEND

* SI FINANCIAL GROUP -DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER SHARE ON CO‘S OUTSTANDING SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, REPRESENTING 20% INCREASE OVER PRIOR QUARTER​

* SI FINANCIAL GROUP INC - PLANS TO RAISE MINIMUM WAGES FOR ABOUT 25% OF BANK‘S WORKFORCE AS A RESULT OF ENACTMENT OF NEW FEDERAL TAX REFORM LEGISLATION

* SI FINANCIAL GROUP INC - BOARD DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER SHARE ON OUTSTANDING SHARES OF STOCK, REPRESENTING A 20% INCREASE OVER PRIOR QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: