BRIEF-Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical unit signs license agreement with Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Aug 10(Reuters) - Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says its Sichuan-based unit signs license agreement with Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, regarding a patent of tumour immunotherapy
* Says the unit grants Pieris Pharmaceuticals to use the license to develop and produce related products
* Says Pieris Pharmaceuticals needs to pay milestone payments up to $94 million to the unit in development and sales and to pay sales commissions to the unit
