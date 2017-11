Nov 9 (Reuters) - Siebert Financial Corp:

* SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 38.9 PERCENT TO $3.1 MILLION

* SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY ‍SHR $0.05​